November was a tough month for equity markets , though, while its imperative to closely monitor global developments and the advent of the new Covid-19 variant, there are still significant opportunities for long-term investors as fundamental factors continue to remain strong, as per Axis Securities.

Considering the strong earnings trajectory, the brokerage firm has maintained its December 2022 Nifty50 target of 20,200. “Margin pressure is expected to ease out from Q3FY22 onwards owing to price hikes and softening of commodity prices which have already reduced from the heady levels of Q2. This will aid in margin improvement moving forward, leading to earnings visibility," it said.

Axis believes quality theme may outperform from the current levels considering a notable market correction and significantly increased volatility in the last three months. While Large caps have outperformed Small and Mid-Caps in the last 3 months, value seems to be emerging in the small and midcap stocks, providing attractive investment opportunities.

Based on the above themes, Axis Securities has recommended the following stocks as its top picks which includes largecaps such as ICICI Bank (Target price: ₹975), HCL Technologies (TP: ₹1,390), Bajaj Auto (TP: ₹4,500), Tech Mahindra (TP: ₹1,700), Maruti Suzuki India (TP: ₹8,500), State Bank of India (TP: ₹645), Bharti Airtel (TP: ₹820)

Under midcaps, the top recommendations are Federal Bank (TP: 125), Dalmia Bharat (TP: ₹2,520) Varun Beverages (TP: ₹1,050), Navin Fluorine International (TP: ₹4,100), Ashok Leyland (TP: ₹175).

Meanwhile, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (TP: ₹1,570), Equitas Small Finance Bank (TP: ₹78), Mold-Tek Packaging (TP: ₹755), and Amber Enterprises India (TP: ₹3,690) are in the brokerage's top smallcap stock picks.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.