Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 saw solid buying on Tuesday, August 20, closing up by half a per cent, driven by mostly positive global cues. During the session, the frontline indices found firm footing, driven by robust buying in banking, financial and auto stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 378.18 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 80,802.86. During the day, the benchmark soared 518.28 points or 0.64 per cent to 80,942.96. Rising for the fourth consecutive day, the NSE Nifty surged 126.20 points or 0.51 per cent to 24,698.85.

US markets have now rallied for eight days in a row, recovering over $3 trillion of market cap from the August lows. Major markets across Asia and Europe climbed on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations that US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide clear signals on the potential size of a rate cut in September during the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium this week.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

IPCA Laboratories: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹ 1,383.65; Target Price: ₹ 1,670, Upside: 25 per cent The management expects the business to grow at around 14 per cent to 14.25 per cent for FY '25 and consolidate EBITDA to improve further to around 18 per cent for FY'25. The company is also working on cost reduction strategies and operational efficiency improvements.

In the API and export business, margin improvement is expected to stem from stabilising RM prices, with a projected annual margin improvement of 100-150 bps for the next three years to 25 per cent over the next seven years.

According to SMC Global, the company is doing well and expects EBITDA margins would remain stable to 18 going forward. A healthy product mix and raw material cost optimization likely to improve financial position of the company.

Strong growth in the domestic formulation business with increased opportunities in the API space and strong geographical presence would support earnings. The brokerage expects that the stock will see a price target of Rs. 1670 in 8 to 10 months on target P/BVx of 6x and FY25 BVPS of Rs.278.39E.

Bajaj Consumer Care: CMP: ₹ 278.70; Target Price: ₹ 326, Upside: 19 per cent In Q1FY25, Bajaj Gulabjal performed well in general trade after its phased sales launch in Q3 and Q4 of last fiscal. The brand further expanded its presence through the B2B platform such as Walmart, Nykaa and Big Basket as well as independent stores across various regions.

The company`s implementation of Project Aarohan would have a positive impact on its general trade business going forward. With the organized trade and international business continues to scale up as per plans. Its strategic objectives of broad basing of channels and geographies are well on track.

Its diversification journey continues well with scaling up of products under the Bajaj Brands in hair oils and excellent growth and planned expansion in Almond Drop hair and skin care range. The brokerage expects that the stock will see a price target of Rs. 326 in 8 to 10 months on target P/BV of 5x and FY25 BVPS of Rs.65.10.

ICICI Bank The 200 days Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at 1,095. The stock has marked its 52 week high of 1,257.80 in month of July, but since then profit booking at higher levels kept the prices under pressure as the stock can be seen retracing back towards 1,160 levels with formation of lower high pattern on daily interval.

However last stock took support and once again showed a fresh bullish momentum with breakout seen above the downward sloping line of declining channel. The positive divergence on secondary oscillators supports the breakout and points towards fresh bullish momentum into the prices. Therefore, one can buy the stock in range of 1,180-1,185 levels for the upside target of 1,265- 1,270 levels with SL below 1,130 levels