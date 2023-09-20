Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Fusion Micro Finance among NBFC stocks to buy for up to 30% upside3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST
IIFL Securities has initiated coverage on Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Fusion Micro Finance with a ‘Buy’ rating; L&T Finance Holdings with ‘Add’ and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a ‘Sell’ call.
The large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in India are set to reform with the new bank-like regulations and as they pivot from being mono-line and niche lenders into becoming multiproduct, diversified lenders, analysts said.
