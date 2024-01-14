Stocks to Buy: Bank of India, L&T, Sonata Software among top choices, here's why
Stocks to buy: Bank of India, L&T, Sonata Software are the top choices by Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
The Nifty index exhibited significant strength, securing a notable breakout on the daily chart as it surpassed the key resistance level of 21,800. This bullish move positions the index for potential short-term targets of 22,000 and 22,200. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities on any dips toward the support level. The momentum indicator RSI has also provided a buy crossover, further confirming the bullish sentiment in the market.
