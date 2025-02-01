Stocks to buy before Budget 2025: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher in the previous session with the Economic Survey predicting a pro-growth budget, one day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26. Rallying for the fourth straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex last settled 740.76 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 77,500.57.

During the day, it jumped 846.15 points or 1.10 per cent to 77,605.96. The NSE Nifty rallied 258.90 points or 1.11 per cent to 23,508.40. During the day, it rose 297.3 points or 1.27 per cent to 23,546.80. However, the Nifty ended January with its longest monthly losing streak in over 23 years, hit by hefty foreign sales and concerns over corporate earnings in a slowing economy.

The Nifty 50 index has fallen for four months in a row, down nine per cent over this period. It had risen to a record high in late September. For the month, twelve of the 13 major sectors declined, with realty leading losses, down 12.5 per cent. The broader, more domestically focused small-caps lost about 10 per cent, posting their steepest monthly decline since May 2022. Midcaps fell six per cent, their worst showing since October 2024.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty has given a falling wedge breakout, indicating a short-term bullish reversal. The index has also moved above the 21-period EMA, reinforcing the positive momentum. The current RSI reading supports a strong upward move in the market.”

“However, much will depend on how market participants react during and after the budget. Support for Nifty is placed at 23,300–23,200, while resistance is seen at 23,600 and 23,800,” added De of LKP Securities.

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said, “Bank Nifty opened flat to negative note, showed buying interest, and settled positively at 49,587. The index formed a green candle on the technical front, indicating strength, but is nearing a major hurdle at the 49,650-49,700 zone.”

“If it sustains above this level, a rally toward 50,500 could follow. Hence, a breakout above 49,700 is crucial for further upside. On the downside, the 21-Days Simple Moving Average (21-DSMA) is placed near the 49,100 level, which will act as key support for the index,” said Yedve.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities, recommended four buy-or-sell stocks: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Punjab & Sind Bank, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd, and Nandani Creation Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1.Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd: Buy at ₹24.7, target ₹26.5, stoploss ₹23.85

2.Punjab & Sind Bank: Buy at ₹45.15, target ₹48.5, stoploss ₹43.6

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today 1.IRB Infrastructure Developers: Buy at ₹56-57.25, target ₹59.50-62-65-70+, stoploss below ₹55

2.Punjab & Sind Bank: Buy at ₹47.50-48.25, target ₹49.50-51-52+, stoploss below ₹46.