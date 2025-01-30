Stocks to buy before budget 2025: Hero MotoCorp to Dabur India — experts recommend five shares on income tax relief buzz

Stocks to buy before budget 2025: As the budget 2025 date is fast approaching, stock market investors are busy finalising their preferred stocks that may give stellar returns after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February 2025. According to stock market experts, the Union Budget 2025 will focus on middle-class consumption and boost economic growth. They said that FM Sitharaman may announce some income tax relief to the middle class to leave more money in their hands, which is expected to fuel their expenses in FY25. In the wake of this income tax relief buzz for the Indian middle class, experts predicted a rally in quality auto, FMCG and consumer durable stocks. They suggested buying these five shares: Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India, Marico, Voltas and Blue Star.

Budget 2025 expectations Expecting relief for the middle class on budget 2025 date, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "The union budget is expected to provide income tax relief to the Indian middle class by rationalising the income tax slab. If this happens, the middle class will have more money in its hands, so their consumption and expenditure are expected to shoot up in FY25."

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "To fuel the growth rate of India, the Government of India (GoI) is dependent upon the middle class as there is enough room for rise in consumption. Hence, leaving more money in the hands of the Indian middle class is expected to enable them to meet their aspirations by value buying consumer durable items like fans, air conditioners, electronic home appliances, homes, vehicles, etc."

However, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities believes that two-wheeler companies are expected to benefit more than the four-wheeler maker companies. Similarly, white goods maker companies are expected to outperform their peers in the consumer durable stock segment.

Stocks to buy before budget 2025 date On stocks to buy ahead of the budget 2025 date, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "One look at buying these five shares ahead of the budget 2025 date: Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India, Marico, Voltas, and Blue Star."

Unveiling investment strategy regarding these five shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, suggested the following key levels:

1] Hero MotoCorp: Initiate momentum buying with a stop loss at ₹4000 for the short-term target of ₹4500;

2] Dabur India: Initiate momentum buying with a stop loss at ₹510 for the short-term target of ₹550 to ₹560;

3] Marico: Initiate momentum buying with a stop loss at ₹650 for the short-term target of ₹710;

4] Voltas: Initiate momentum buying with stop loss at ₹1250 for the short-term target of ₹1400 to ₹1450; and

5] Blue Star: Initiate momentum buying with stop loss at ₹1700 for the short-term target of ₹1950 to ₹2000.

Budget 2025 expectations: Income tax relief buzz Speaking on the expected rationalisation of the income tax slab, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, listed out the possible income tax slab for the new income tax regime, which may bring more money into the hands of the middle class:

1] Income up to ₹4 lakh – Nil;

2] ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh – 5%;

3] ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh – 10%;

4] ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh – 15%;

5] ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh – 20%; and

6] Above ₹15 lakh – 30%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.