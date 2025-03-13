Stocks to Buy before Holi 2025 - JSW Energy Ltd, Welspun Corporation, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Hikal Ltd and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd are the 5 stock picks by Kunal Kamble - Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group.

Technical View 1. JSW Energy: JSW Energy has formed a Cup and Handle pattern on the daily timeframe, with a breakout confirmation above 523, indicating a potential uptrend. This setup is supported by a Bullish Engulfing pattern on the weekly chart at the 200 EMA, signaling a short-term trend reversal. Additionally, the 9 EMA crossing above the 21 EMA from below suggests positive momentum, with both EMAs trending upward. The RSI breakout of its falling trend line supports the price action. A long position can be initiated above 523, with a stop-loss at 480 and an upside target of 610 based on the technical setup.

2. Welspun Corporation Welspun Corporation has given a breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern with rising volumes, indicating bullish sentiment. The 21 EMA crossing above the 50 EMA further confirms the positive trend. Additionally, the RSI breakout from a Symmetrical Triangle supports the price action, strengthening the bullish outlook. Based on this setup, a long position can be initiated at 820, with a stop-loss at 750 and an upside target of 960. The combination of price pattern breakout, moving average crossover, and RSI confirmation suggests potential for further upside momentum.

3. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (FLUOROCHEM):

FLUOROCHEM or Gujarat Fluorochemicals stock has formed an Adam and Adam pattern near a key support level, with a breakout expected above 3920. A 9 EMA crossover above the 21 EMA signals a bullish stance, indicating strength in the trend. Additionally, the RSI has broken above its resistance, aligning with the price action and confirming bullish momentum. Based on this setup, a buy position can be initiated at 3920, with a stop-loss at 3650 and an upside target of 4460. The combination of pattern formation, moving average crossover, and RSI breakout suggests a strong potential for an upward move.

4. Hikal Ltd: HIKAL has given a breakout from an Adam and Eve pattern with rising volumes, indicating a bullish stance. The stock has successfully closed above all major EMAs, further confirming strength. The increase in volume on buying days suggests strong participation and interest in the security. Additionally, the RSI is trending upward, aligning with the price action and supporting the bullish outlook. Based on this technical setup, a long position can be initiated at 391, with a stop-loss at 350 and an upside target of 480, as the breakout signals potential for further upward movement.

5. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (AADHARHFC)

AADHARHFC has given a breakout from a falling parallel channel and has sustained above it for two consecutive days, signaling bullish strength. A steady increase in volume reflects growing participant confidence. The RSI is trading in the higher zone, supporting the bullish trend. Additionally, the stock is trading above the 21 and 50 EMA, further confirming upward momentum. Based on this technical setup, a long position can be initiated at 432, with a stop-loss at 380 and a target price of 510, as the breakout suggests the potential for further upside movement.