Stocks to buy below ₹100: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell on Monday - 23 June 2025

The Indian stock market staged a solid recovery on Friday after trading sideways for most of this week, with the benchmark index Nifty 50 consolidating in a tight range. The market sentiment during the week remained cautious due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, however, a sharp short-covering rally on Friday lifted Nifty 50 to reclaim the 25,100 level.

On Friday, the Sensex surged 1,046.30 points, or 1.29%, to close at 82,408.17, while the Nifty 50 jumped 319.15 points, or 1.29%, to end at 25,112.40. The Bank Nifty index closed 675.40 points, or 1.22%, higher at 56,252.85.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty 50 gained 1.59% each, while the Bank Nifty index rose 1.31%.

Stock Market Outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that this week, Nifty 50 made a low near 24,700 and has bounced back to the 25,100 mark, inching close to the crucial breakout zone of 25,200.

“However, the resistance cluster highlighted last week remains intact. The index now faces a make-or-break scenario — a breakout above 25,300 could trigger an extended rally towards 25,500 – 25,600, while any signs of weakness near current levels would warrant caution. As of now, there are no confirmed sell signals, so we wait and watch,” said Kothari.

On the downside, he believes 24,700 remains immediate support, with major support placed at 24,450. He recommends traders to remain cautious near resistance, avoid aggressive longs, and look to act only on confirmation.

Bank Nifty index largely traded flat, lacking clear direction for most sessions. However, a mild recovery in the final session helped the index inch higher, though it still remains capped below the crucial 57,000 mark.

“A decisive breakout above 57,000 is essential for any meaningful bullish momentum to emerge. Until then, the Bank Nifty index is expected to stay within a broad consolidation range, with volatility likely to persist in the absence of strong triggers,” Kothari said.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Yes Bank, Suzlon Energy and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares.

1] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹19.73; Target Price: ₹20.75; Stop Loss: ₹19.20

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹63; Target Price: ₹66.50; Stop Loss: ₹61

3] Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Buy at ₹73; Target Price: ₹78; Stop Loss: ₹70