Stocks to buy: Bernstein bullish on India’s wealth management sector, initiates ‘outperform’ on THESE two stocks

Stocks to buy: Bernstein is positive on India's wealth management sector. The global brokerage and investment research firm has initiated coverage on India's three leading wealth managers- Nuvama, 360One Wealth, and Anand Rathi Wealth- with a positive sector view.

Bernstein has an "outperform" view on Nuvama and 360 One Wealth, and a "market-perform" view on Anand Rathi Wealth.

"We are initiating on India wealth managers with a positive stance led by nearly 20-25 per cent growth in assets under management, nearly 20 per cent earnings growth and nearly 20 per cent+ RoE over the next few years," said Bernstein.

"The rising wealth of India’s uber-rich provides the perfect pathway for a multi-year secular scale-up opportunity for the organised wealth managers," Bernstein said.

Also Read | Why wealth management firms need an AI acceptable use policy

India wealth managers: Why is Bernstein positive about them? The global brokerage firm believes India's wealth management sector is poised for healthy growth amid the significant rise of the uber-rich in the country.

The brokerage firm believes the rich will get richer in India as the household wealth is highly concentrated in the country, with top 1 per cent households controlling nearly 60 per cent of the total wealth.

"Although growth will continue to create opportunities across the pyramid, we think the rich will get richer. India’s uber-rich -an estimated nearly 3 million households - hold $2.7 trillion in liquid financial wealth, by our estimates," Bernstein observed.

This rise of the uber-rich is expected to boost demand for professional wealth managers.

"With rising return expectations and product complexity, demand for professional advice is growing. We see specialised wealth managers benefiting, with a long growth runway. We expect specialised wealth managers to expand from $300 billion in assets under management (11 per cent share) to $1.6 trillion over the next decade, implying an 18 per cent+ CAGR," Bernstein said.

Moreover, Bernstein noted that India’s wealth management industry is in the early stages of scaling up—similar to how private banks emerged in the late 1990s, which later led to massive value creation.

"We believe that, over the long term, the industry will consolidate, with a handful of dominant players emerging ahead of a long tail of smaller players. We favour wealth managers with a higher proportion of distribution business, as this segment delivers predictable and sticky growth," said the brokerage firm.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Investment rationale Nuvama Wealth Management | Outperform | Target price: ₹ 9,790 | Upside potential: 26% Nuvama Wealth is Bernstein's top pick from the sector.

The brokerage firm highlighted that Nuvama is leveraging four growth engines: wealth management for high/ultra-high net worth clients, clearing services, and asset management.

"The clearing business is less understood but stands out for its high growth, 40 per cent+ ROE, with exposure to rising derivative volumes, and to the growth of alternative fund managers in India," said Bernstein.

"While near-term headwinds are expected due to ongoing regulatory actions impacting one large client, we remain positive on medium-term growth, expecting nearly 25 per cent profit growth and 29 per cent RoE beyond a softer FY26," said the brokerage firm.

360 ONE WAM | Outperform | Target price: ₹ 1,410 | Upside potential: 23% The brokerage firm highlighted that 360 ONE WAM is expanding beyond top cities and into the large HNI space.

"The company is transitioning to a full-stack wealth manager, with acquisitions and a strategic partnership with UBS. These moves are structurally positive. We expect nearly 20 per cent pre-tax profit growth, with RoE at nearly 20 per cent by FY28, despite the drag from equity infusion/issuance," said Bernstein.

Anand Rathi Wealth | Market-perform | Target price: ₹ 2,580 | Potential downside: 2% According to the brokerage firm, Anand Rathi Wealth demonstrates robust profit growth (26 per cent) and 40 percent+ ROE. However, the company's reliance on market-linked debentures for over half its revenue raises concerns about risk and valuation.

"While attractive for clients and distributors, the need for careful hedging means any risk management flaw could impact growth for the distribution business," said Bernstein.

Read all market-related news here