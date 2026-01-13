Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends top picks for 13 January

The sharp rise seen on Tuesday highlights the strong KS support and the rebound seen could look to extend after a strong decline seen last week. The supplies at higher level will continue to test the confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand. With strong bullish possibilities emerging we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge one should look at the potential to participate at every dip as the market retained the positive bias.