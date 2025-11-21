Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 21 November

In the last issue, we mentioned that all the efforts to move above 26100 are in the making, as the resistance zone highlighted on the charts clearly identifies the possibility of further upward traction. The strong follow-through that emerged on Sensex expiry created a much-wanted situation , a situation where the bulls are completely in charge. We have been speaking of a buy on dip scenario and the dips that emerged in the last few weeks were clearly bought into. Looking at the possibility of further rise in store one needs to consider every opportunity to initiate a buy.