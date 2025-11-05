Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 5 November
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 5 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note on 4 November, with benchmark indices slipping amid broad-based selling pressure. The Nifty closed below the psychological 25,600 mark at 25,597.65, down 165.70 points or 0.64%, while the Sensex shed 519.34 points to settle at 83,459.15.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story