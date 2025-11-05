Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 5 November

On the charts, the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the intraday charts the rally beyond the cloud region has met with some profit booking. The rends remain muted and is now attempting a revival while the sentiment remains bruised. The start on a weak note has put the trends in a jeopardy as Daily chart of Nifty in the November series is finding difficulty to generate an upward momentum.