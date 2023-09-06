Stocks to buy: Bharat Electronics, Astra Microwave, Bharat Dynamics among top defence stock picks by ICICI Securities3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:11 PM IST
ICICI Securities believes the progress on fighter aircraft and integration of indigenous missiles on them is likely to be positive for HAL, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Astra Microwave Products.
Defense stocks have garnered significant attention from Dalal Street investors, driven by a sense of optimism stemming from several key factors including the surge in exports, robust order books, and a positive outlook over fillip to domestic manufacturing capabilities along with the localization campaign within the defense sector.
