Stocks to buy: BEL, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave among top 7 defence stocks to buy ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Stocks to buy: ICICI Securities' list of top defence stocks to buy includes Solar Industries, Astra Microwave, Azad Engineering, BEL, BDL and Dynamatic Technologies.
India’s defence exports have reached ₹21,083 crore in FY24, registering a growth of 32.5% year-on-year (YoY). The contributions from the private sector and the defence PSUs were around 60% and 40%, respectively.
