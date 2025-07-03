Stocks to buy: Bharat K Gala of Ventura recommends three shares amid volatile market.

Stock market today: Indian benchmark equity indices moved higher on Thursday, mirroring positive trends in Asian markets after a trade agreement between the US and Vietnam, with investors closely watching developments on a possible US–India deal.

At around 1:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 178 points up, or 0.21%, to reach 83,588.29, while the Nifty 50 was up 52 points, or 0.20%, to 25,505.30.

Among Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Eternal, Infosys, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank began the session on a positive note, gaining as much as 1.7%. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, BEL, and Trent saw declines in early trade.

Sector-wise, Nifty Auto, IT, and Metal led the gains with increases ranging from 0.3% to 0.7%. In contrast, PSU Bank, Realty, and Financial Services sectors opened in the negative.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will impose a 20% tariff on numerous exports from Vietnam, revealing the decision just days before the July 9 deadline, after which broader tariffs on most imports were set to increase.

According to Reuters report, trade negotiators from the US and India continued discussions to finalise a deal aimed at reducing tariffs, but significant disagreements over dairy and agricultural products still remained.

Stocks to buy Bharat K Gala, COO - Equity Broking at Ventura, has recommended three stocks to buy amid volatile market - Indian Bank, BSE PSU Bank, and Punjab National Bank.