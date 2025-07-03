Stocks to buy: Bharat K Gala of Ventura recommends three shares amid volatile market.

Stock market today: Indian benchmark equity indices moved higher on Thursday, mirroring positive trends in Asian markets after a trade agreement between the US and Vietnam, with investors closely watching developments on a possible US–India deal.

At around 1:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 178 points up, or 0.21%, to reach 83,588.29, while the Nifty 50 was up 52 points, or 0.20%, to 25,505.30.

Among Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Eternal, Infosys, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank began the session on a positive note, gaining as much as 1.7%. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, BEL, and Trent saw declines in early trade.

Sector-wise, Nifty Auto, IT, and Metal led the gains with increases ranging from 0.3% to 0.7%. In contrast, PSU Bank, Realty, and Financial Services sectors opened in the negative.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will impose a 20% tariff on numerous exports from Vietnam, revealing the decision just days before the July 9 deadline, after which broader tariffs on most imports were set to increase.

According to Reuters report, trade negotiators from the US and India continued discussions to finalise a deal aimed at reducing tariffs, but significant disagreements over dairy and agricultural products still remained.

Stocks to buy Bharat K Gala, COO - Equity Broking at Ventura, has recommended three stocks to buy amid volatile market - Indian Bank, BSE PSU Bank, and Punjab National Bank.

1] Indian Bank: Buy at ₹ 670 | Target Price: ₹ 750 | Stop Loss: ₹ 615 2] BSE PSU Bank Indices: Buy at ₹ 4134 | Target Price: ₹ 4900 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3800 3] Punjab National Bank: Buy at ₹ 113 | Target Price: ₹ 150 | Stop Loss: ₹ 94. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.