Stocks to buy: Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Angel One among stock picks for today by expert
Stocks to buy: Rupak De of LKP Securities has recommended Angel One, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) as stocks to buy today.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT, metals, financials and other stocks amid positive global cues.
