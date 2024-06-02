Stocks to buy: BHEL, IRCON looking attractive, here's why
Bank Nifty saw a sharp recovery from its 21-day EMA, closing near the resistance level of 49000.
Indian stock market: The Nifty remained volatile within a narrow range during the day as investors awaited the election results. The highest call writing is visible at 23000, while there is significant put writing at 22500, indicating that the Nifty might oscillate between 22500 and 23000 in the next few days. However, a fall below 22500 might trigger a correction towards 22000.
