Stocks to buy: Biocon, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, among Phillip Capital’s pharma stock picks for up to 22% upside
Phillip Capital estimates pharma companies under its coverage to report 12% YoY earnings growth on account of 40 bps expansion in EBITDA margins and 15% sales growth in Q2.
Indian Pharma Industry is set to gain from the continuing benefits from gRevlimid as well as easing price pressure in the US generics market, softening input, freight and energy cost and rupee depreciation amid the moderating domestic formulations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started