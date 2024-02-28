Stocks to buy: Birla Corp, Saregama India, Savita Oil among 5 fundamental stock picks by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities recommends to buy Birla Corporation, Marksans Pharmaceuticals, Saregama India, Savita Oil Technologies and Jash Engineering at current market prices and add on dips, keeping a time horizon of 2-3 quarters.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Wednesday dragged by broad based selling amid mixed global cues. The equity market is likely to remain range-bound for the near term in the absence of strong positive or negative triggers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started