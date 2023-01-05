BNP Paribas expects largecap Indian IT stocks to outperform, shares top picks in the sector2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- BNP Paribas expects Indian IT companies to report revenue growth in line with seasonality in the December quarter (Q3)
BNP Paribas sees in-line results from Indian IT companies and reassuring management commentary may not be enough to revive investor interest yet, it said in a note on the sector's earnings expectations. However, another quarter without any earnings estimate downgrades should be key to start looking at the sector favourably, as per the brokerage.
BNP Paribas sees in-line results from Indian IT companies and reassuring management commentary may not be enough to revive investor interest yet, it said in a note on the sector's earnings expectations. However, another quarter without any earnings estimate downgrades should be key to start looking at the sector favourably, as per the brokerage.
BNP expects the Indian IT companies to report revenue growth in line with seasonality in the December quarter. “We expect covered large caps’ revenue to grow 0.4-2.6% q-q CC and margin to rise q-q as supply-side pressure eases," the note stated.
BNP expects the Indian IT companies to report revenue growth in line with seasonality in the December quarter. “We expect covered large caps’ revenue to grow 0.4-2.6% q-q CC and margin to rise q-q as supply-side pressure eases," the note stated.
The brokerage expects largecaps to outperform. Its top IT stock picks are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys for their digital capabilities and execution track record.
The brokerage expects largecaps to outperform. Its top IT stock picks are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys for their digital capabilities and execution track record.
Post Mindtree’s merger with LTI, it has introduced its estimates and target price for the merged entity, LTIM, with a BUY rating and sees LTIM benefiting from revenue and cost synergies.
Post Mindtree’s merger with LTI, it has introduced its estimates and target price for the merged entity, LTIM, with a BUY rating and sees LTIM benefiting from revenue and cost synergies.
“We expect covered mid-caps’ USD revenue to rise 1.7-2.8% q-q, with higher margin for MPHL. We expect INFO and HCLT to maintain their FY23 CC revenue growth guidance of 15-16% and 13.5-14.5% respectively, and WPRO to guide for 4QFY23 q-q CC revenue growth of 0.5-2.5%. While it may be early to get insights into the 2023 IT budgets, any indication should be helpful," it added.
“We expect covered mid-caps’ USD revenue to rise 1.7-2.8% q-q, with higher margin for MPHL. We expect INFO and HCLT to maintain their FY23 CC revenue growth guidance of 15-16% and 13.5-14.5% respectively, and WPRO to guide for 4QFY23 q-q CC revenue growth of 0.5-2.5%. While it may be early to get insights into the 2023 IT budgets, any indication should be helpful," it added.
The brokerage has Buy ratings on IT stocks Infosys with a target price of ₹1,760, LTIMindtree (TP: ₹4,975), TCS (TP: ₹3,860), HCL Technologies (TP: ₹1,170), Redington (TP: ₹210), Tech Mahindra (TP: ₹1,140) Mphasis (TP: ₹2,220). Meanwhile, it has suggested Reduce stances on Wipro (TP: ₹345) and Persistent Systems (TP: ₹2,930).
The brokerage has Buy ratings on IT stocks Infosys with a target price of ₹1,760, LTIMindtree (TP: ₹4,975), TCS (TP: ₹3,860), HCL Technologies (TP: ₹1,170), Redington (TP: ₹210), Tech Mahindra (TP: ₹1,140) Mphasis (TP: ₹2,220). Meanwhile, it has suggested Reduce stances on Wipro (TP: ₹345) and Persistent Systems (TP: ₹2,930).
Potential growth drivers for BNP Paribas' top picks and overall bullish call on the sector would be large deal wins; favourable Fed interest rate policy; tech spends by large global enterprises.
Potential growth drivers for BNP Paribas' top picks and overall bullish call on the sector would be large deal wins; favourable Fed interest rate policy; tech spends by large global enterprises.
Though, sharper-than-expected decline in global economic activity and GDP growth; inability to fully offset current cost inflation through aggressive fresher hiring, INR depreciation and price hikes; moderation in demand for IT services leading to a higher-than-expected hit on margin, could be downside risks, the note said.
Though, sharper-than-expected decline in global economic activity and GDP growth; inability to fully offset current cost inflation through aggressive fresher hiring, INR depreciation and price hikes; moderation in demand for IT services leading to a higher-than-expected hit on margin, could be downside risks, the note said.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.