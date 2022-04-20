OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Brokerages bullish on this chemical stock post Q4 results, raise target price
Listen to this article

PCBL’s (Phillips Carbon Black) Q4FY22 EBITDA disappointed on higher other expenses, but gross profit/kg improved QoQ which is good, hoig. PCBL’s management sounded bullish on the carbon black cycle with favourable demand supply, and anticipates an upside risk to both volumes and spreads in the coming period, highlighted brokerage house ICICI Securities.

The brokerage expects it to announce more capacity expansion in rubber carbon black if demand from exports markets sustains, which should increase volume growth visibility. We have increased our EPS estimates by 10-15% over FY23- 24E on better volumes and spreads assumptions. ICICI Securities has increased its target price to 170 apiece (from 147) with Buy tag.

With strong capacity expansion plan, PCBL remains well-poised to deliver double digit volume growth in the coming three years. Also, PCBL continues to focus on improving its operating efficiencies and enriching its product mix, said another brokerage IDBI Capital. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the chemical stock with a target price of 154. 

"Going ahead, we expect its margins to improve from current level led by rising share of specialty volumes. We expect company’s EBITDA/PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%/11% over FY22-24E led by improvement in product mix and higher volumes," IDBI Capital said in a note.

Further, the chemical manufacturer will be investing in R&D to launch customized premium products which will enable to gain market share in both rubber and specialty black applications.

PCBL, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is the among the largest carbon black manufacturer in India.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout