'Journey to great has begun': Why Jefferies is bullish on Godrej Consumer shares

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jefferies is bullish on Godrej Consumer shares as it believes that the company's journey from good to great has begun as its new MD intends to invest in the core portfolio, which will be the cornerstone of his medium-term ambition of double-digit volume growth. Jefferies' Buy rating on the stock comes with a target price of ₹1,190 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jefferies is bullish on Godrej Consumer shares as it believes that the company's journey from good to great has begun as its new MD intends to invest in the core portfolio, which will be the cornerstone of his medium-term ambition of double-digit volume growth. Jefferies' Buy rating on the stock comes with a target price of ₹1,190 per share.

After spending the past two months gaining an inside view on GCPL, Sudhir Sitapati, the new MD, presented a balanced scorecard encompassing the organization's strengths as well as weakness. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

After spending the past two months gaining an inside view on GCPL, Sudhir Sitapati, the new MD, presented a balanced scorecard encompassing the organization's strengths as well as weakness. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"In no uncertain terms, the CEO mentioned that driving a double-digit volume growth is the medium-term aspiration, with penetration gains driving half of this while balance coming from share gains, market growth & disruptive innovations. Medium-term Ebitda margins should go up by 150-200 bps," Jefferies note stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though, two key challenges include cost inflation, tough environment in Indo along with some mistakes by not investing on the core i.e. wipes and prioritized Saniter portfolio while facing pressures in core due to pick-up in competition, the note stated.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal also has a Buy rating on the Godrej Consumer stock and retains GCPL as its top pick. It has a target price of ₹1,150. “Valuations are at a significant discount to its Staples’ peers on an average," the brokerage said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}