“We maintain our rating at BUY with an SoTP-based target price of ₹1,298 (earlier ₹1,207 apiece). Trent will continue to deliver industry leading revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 20%/23% over FY20-24e with best in class working capital. Further upside could emerge from turnaround of grocery vertical in medium term," they said in a note.