Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Group retail stock gets 'Buy' tag from brokerages with revised target price

Tata Group retail stock gets 'Buy' tag from brokerages with revised target price

Trent shares have surged over 54% in a year
2 min read . 11:42 AM IST Livemint

  • Brokerage house ICICI Securities has Buy rating on the Tata group stock with target price revised upwards

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Group's retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, reported a 79% jump in standalone net profit to 199 crore on a revenue growth of 85% year-on-year (YoY), as westside registered SSSG of 49% YoY and 9% over pre-Covid level. Trent shares were trading about 0.2% higher at 1,078 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session.

Tata Group's retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, reported a 79% jump in standalone net profit to 199 crore on a revenue growth of 85% year-on-year (YoY), as westside registered SSSG of 49% YoY and 9% over pre-Covid level. Trent shares were trading about 0.2% higher at 1,078 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session.

Trent’s Q3FY22 revenue was ahead of its estimates, while EBITDA was in line with ICICI Securities' expectations. Trent expects to exit FY22 with combined stores (Westside+Zudio) of more than 425, implying healthy store addition in Q4FY22 as well. 

Trent’s Q3FY22 revenue was ahead of its estimates, while EBITDA was in line with ICICI Securities' expectations. Trent expects to exit FY22 with combined stores (Westside+Zudio) of more than 425, implying healthy store addition in Q4FY22 as well. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We maintain BUY with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs1,250 per share (earlier: 1,230), given the company’s strong track record of execution," the note stated. Though, the brokerage sees extended lockdowns and lower discretionary spends as key risks.

Trent Chairman Noel N Tata attributed the strong numbers to the rising consumer sentiment on the back of the rising vaccination, further relaxation in pandemic-related curbs and the festive season.

The company's management believes that its Star Bazaar grocery business model of tight footprint stores, sharp pricing, focus on fresh/own brands etc is witnessing resilient customer traction and encouraging. Hence, management will evolve its properties on the basis of this model.

Analysts at PhillipCapital have have increased revenues/EBITDA for FY22/23 by 6%/9.4% and 3.4%/10.6% respectively factoring higher than expected store opening and strong recovery.

“We maintain our rating at BUY with an SoTP-based target price of 1,298 (earlier 1,207 apiece). Trent will continue to deliver industry leading revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 20%/23% over FY20-24e with best in class working capital. Further upside could emerge from turnaround of grocery vertical in medium term," they said in a note.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!