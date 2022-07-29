SBI Cards shares: Brokerages see huge upside post strong Q1 earnings

“SBI Cards’ performance had multiple positives with the key being increase in Revolvers’ share and interest-bearing receivables. Co. has been guiding towards a gradually recovery in Revolvers’ share aided by increasing sourcing share of Tier-3 & beyond locations and of SE customers and Cat B & C Salaried customers. SBI cards has started to claw back the market share lost recently from June and remains confident about gaining further ground in coming months," said brokerage Yes Securities.