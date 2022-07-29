SBI Cards shares: Brokerages see huge upside post strong Q1 earnings

SBI cards has started to claw back the market share lost recently from June and remains confident about gaining further ground in coming months, said brokerage Yes Securities.
SBI Cards started FY23 on a strong note with robust growth in spends, customer acquisition and Cards-in-force during the quarter and expectations of momentum likely to sustain are key positives, as per brokerage Axis Securities.
Additionally, the bottoming out of the revolver mix and its upward trajectory in the receivables mix will help SBI Cards maintain its NIMs as CoF increases. Stable asset quality lends comfort on the credit cost front, with the trend expected to remain benign, it said in its note.
“Thus, supported by healthy growth, stable NIMs, strong fee income growth and muted credit costs, we expect SBI Cards to deliver RoA/RoE of 6.0/27.5% by FY25E. However, amidst intense competition from banks (especially pvt. banks) maintaining and improving market share would be challenging and SBIC’s proactive approach in this regard would be keenly watched. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,125/share," Axis Securities added.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd reported a two-fold rise in net profit to ₹627 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, due to a decline in delinquencies. The SBI-promoted card issuance company had reported a net profit of ₹305 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income during the quarter rose to ₹3,263 crore against ₹2,451 crore in the same quarter last year.
“SBI Cards’ performance had multiple positives with the key being increase in Revolvers’ share and interest-bearing receivables. Co. has been guiding towards a gradually recovery in Revolvers’ share aided by increasing sourcing share of Tier-3 & beyond locations and of SE customers and Cat B & C Salaried customers. SBI cards has started to claw back the market share lost recently from June and remains confident about gaining further ground in coming months," said brokerage Yes Securities.
With the pervasively strong momentum expected to continue in coming quarters, the brokerage has raised its FY23/24 earnings estimates by 7%/2%. It has reiterate its buy rating on SBI Cards shares with 12 month price target of ₹1,260, implying a potential upside of about 34% from current level.
