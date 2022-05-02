“SBI Cards has reported a positive surprise in Q4FY22 driven by lower credit costs. However, there has also been lower growth in receivables mix. As a business combination, lower revolver with lower credit cost is good but less than optimal. As such, improvement in loan book and revolver mix will be the next earnings levers post normalisation of credit cost," highlighted brokerage ICICI Securities. The brokerage's Buy rating on SBI Cards shares comes with a target price of ₹1,060.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}