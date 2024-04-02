Stocks to buy: BSE, Crompton Greaves - two stock picks by HDFC Securities with up to 40% upside potential
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities’ Institutional Research Desk has picked two stocks to buy amid this market momentum based on their fundamentals and decent upside potential. These stocks to buy include BSE and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.
The Indian stock market snapped a three-day gaining streak and traded marginally lower on Tuesday tracking mixed cues from global peers. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 hit record highs in the previous session.
