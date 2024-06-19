Stocks to buy: Chambal Fertilisers, RCF among three fertiliser stock picks with up to 113% upside potential
Stocks to buy: Nuvama Institutional Equities has listed out three fertilizer stocks to buy, expecting an upside potential of up to 113%. These technical stock picks in the fertiliser sector include Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, National Fertilisers and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF).
The fertilizer sector is preparing for a big rally as there is bullish structural confirmation in the long-term charts of select fertilizer stocks that are catching strong attention. The fertilizer sector has shown a mixed performance in recent years and is currently showing the first signs of leadership in the high-beta sector.
