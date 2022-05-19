Chemical manufacturer NOCIL's focus on maximizing volumes, increasing the share of specialty chemicals & higher growth in Exports backed by the China+1 strategy shall aid the current high margin trajectory in near term, believes domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities.

The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on the chemical stock with a revised target price upwards of ₹327 per share (from ₹300 earlier), to factor in improved growth outlook and profitability.

“We remain confident on company’s healthy growth trajectory on account of the domestic tyre industry growing at 7%, demand uptick in both domestic as well as international markets due to buoyant replacement demand and overall higher realisations on account improving product mix," the note stated.

NOCIL posted strong operating performance with EBITDA Margin improving due to a shift in product mix with increasing tilt towards specialty chemicals. The company also took price hikes in prior quarters which supported the margins.

Additionally, Axis Securities believes, the performance was also on account of inventory gains which impacted gross margins. In the future, the brokerage expects gross margins remain at 45-47% levels.

"Although the company refrained from giving any guidance on EBITDA performance, we expect higher utilization levels, and an improving product mix to support margins in coming quarters," the note added.

NOCIL has reported a market share gain in the domestic market from 33-34% pre covid to 40-42% as of FY22. NOCIL recent capacity expansion will cater to both, the increasing domestic demand which will continue to gain share and support the export demand, as per the brokerage.

Structurally NOCIL stands to be a primary beneficiary of the China+1 strategy which is here to stay as tyre majors diversify their supply chain, it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.