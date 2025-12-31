Stocks to buy: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 New Year stock picks for 2026

Stocks to buy: As we step into the new year after a volatile but rewarding 2025, experts remian bullish on the Indian stock markets for 2026. Market participants are increasingly focusing on fundamentally strong stocks with favourable technical setups.

With broader indices consolidating near record levels, selective stock-specific opportunities are expected to drive returns in the early part of 2026.

Against this backdrop, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has identified three stocks to buy for the upcoming year. These stock picks continue to display strong trend structures, healthy consolidations, and attractive risk-reward profiles for the new year.

Let's take a look at New Year stock picks Buy Mahindra & Mahindra at ₹3,650 & up to ₹3,540 | Target: ₹4,000 - ₹4,180

Mahindra & Mahindra has remained firmly entrenched in a long-term uptrend and is currently undergoing a constructive consolidation after a sharp rally. The stock has been forming a falling wedge–like structure near the highs, suggesting controlled profit booking rather than any breakdown in trend.

Bagadia noted, “The price is holding above the crucial demand zone of ₹3,500–3,550, which aligns with the 100-day EMA and signals strong buying interest.” He added that the 200-day EMA near ₹3,250–3,350 continues to provide solid medium-term support.

Currently trading around ₹3,650, the stock is showing resilience near the 20-day EMA, indicating that buyers are active on dips. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the RSI hovering near 51. “M&M remains a buy at current levels, with a potential upside toward ₹4,000, followed by ₹4,180,” Bagadia said, adding that declines toward ₹3,540 could be used for accumulation.

Buy Marico at ₹741 & up to ₹723 | Target: ₹820 - ₹855

Marico continues to trade within a strong long-term uptrend, supported by a well-defined rising channel on the daily charts. After a sharp rebound from the March lows, the stock has been consolidating within this upward-sloping structure, reflecting sustained accumulation.

According to Bagadia, “The stock is holding firmly above the ₹720–725 demand zone, which coincides with both the 50-day and 100-day EMA.” He also highlighted that the 200-day EMA near ₹690–700 forms a strong medium-term base.

Trading around ₹741, Marico is displaying stability near short-term moving averages. “The overall structure remains constructive, with higher highs and higher lows intact, opening the door for a move toward ₹820 and ₹855,” Bagadia said, while adding that dips toward ₹723 could offer fresh entry opportunities.

Buy Hindustan Petroleum at ₹470 & up to ₹460 | Target: ₹525 - ₹550

Hindustan Petroleum has resumed its bullish structure after a corrective phase and continues to post higher highs and higher lows. The stock is currently consolidating near the upper end of its range, indicating healthy profit booking.

Bagadia said, “Hindustan Petroleum is holding comfortably above the ₹460–465 zone, aligned with the 50-day EMA, while the 200-day EMA near ₹440–445 reinforces the broader uptrend.” With the RSI near 58, momentum remains positive without entering overbought territory, keeping the stock poised for a move toward ₹525 and ₹550 in the near term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.