Top pick: Anand Rathi suggests this pharma stock to buy this month

Top pick: Anand Rathi suggests this pharma stock to buy this month1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
Cipla shares have been under pressure since quiet some time but at this juncture its trading near its crucial support. Previously, the stock turned from this level and a rally towards ₹1,080 was seen, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi in a note.
Sharing as its top pick for the month, the brokerage has buy rating on the pharma stock with a target price of ₹1,070 per share and stop loss of ₹860 with a time frame on one month.
“On 4 HRS chart there is bullish BAT pattern which is looking lucrative, Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock with a stop loss of ₹860," Anand Rathi added.
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 12% to ₹362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as compared to ₹413 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations, however, rose to ₹5,260 crore for the period under review as against ₹4,606 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, led by growth in One-India (+21% YoY) and US business (+21% YoY). Furthermore, the US business reported the highest ever sales of $160 million which was led by the respiratory franchisee and peptide assets.
Shares of Cipla have risen just about 5% in a year's period, whereas the stock is up 0.8% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to more than 8% fall in benchmark Sensex since the beginning of the year.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.