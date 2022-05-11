Top pick: Anand Rathi suggests this pharma stock to buy this month

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations, however, rose to ₹5,260 crore for the period under review as against ₹4,606 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, led by growth in One-India (+21% YoY) and US business (+21% YoY). Furthermore, the US business reported the highest ever sales of $160 million which was led by the respiratory franchisee and peptide assets.