Stocks to buy: City Union Bank and Deepak Nitrate among top choices, here's why
Despite facing selling pressure from higher levels, the BankNifty index managed to defend the crucial support at 48000.
Indian stock market: The Nifty remained under selling pressure throughout the session as the index failed to sustain above the crucial level of 22500. On the daily chart, a dark cloud cover pattern is observed, indicating a potential bearish reversal. Immediate support is situated at 22300, below which the Nifty could extend its losses towards 22000. On the other hand, the level of 22500 might act as a technical resistance for the Nifty.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started