Stocks to buy: COLPAL to Havells — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today — May 14
Breakout stocks today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five stocks to buy today — Alkem Laboratories, COLPAL, Havells India, D Link (India), and Shaily Engineering
Stoks to buy today: After weak opening during morning deals, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp recovery on Monday. All frontline indices ended higher whereas the broad market indices witnessed sharp upswing from the intraday low. The mid-cap index finished 0.36 percent higher whereas the small-cap index recovered 800 points from the intraday low. In this recovery, some stocks broke the hurdle and gave technical breakout in this bounce back. A technical breakout refers to a situation when a stock's price moves above a resistance level, usually on high volume, signaling a potential upward trend. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking listed out five breakout stocks that intraday traders may look at when the market opens on Tuesday. Those five breakout stocks are Alkem Laboratories, COLPAL, Havells India, D Link (India), and Shaily Engineering.
