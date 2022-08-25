Multibagger mining stock rallies 134% this year. Edelweiss sees more upside2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- The Gujarat-based multibagger stock has rallied over 134% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Brokerage and research firm Edelweiss attended the conference call organised by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation's (GMDC) management to discuss the Q1FY23 results. In a note, it highlighted key points for the company: Core lignite business has sprung back, the power business’s losses have narrowed, a BCG study has identified a wide range of adjacent revenue streams.