Stocks to Buy: Eicher, Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland are Ambits picks in Autos

Stocks to Buy: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, M&M, Ashok Leyland are the 4 Ambits picks in the Automobiles sector
Stocks To Buy: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland are Ambits picks in Automobiles sector. Ambit has initiated coverage of 9 OEMs with Buy rating on the above mentioned four. As per Ambit Research Tractors, two wheelers, LCV are better placed over PVs, Medium & Heavy CV
Stocks to Buy: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland are Ambits picks in Automobiles sector. Ambit has initiated coverage on the nine OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) which also include Bajaj Auto, Escorts Kubota, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, in addition to Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started