Stocks to Buy: Eicher Motors, Usha Martin are among 4 picks on Ganesh Chaturthi by Bonanza

Stocks to Buy Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, has recommended three stocks to buy ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. These include Eicher Motors Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd., and eClerx Services Limited

Lloyds Metals and Energy remains a fundamental pick per Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza

Technical pics: Rationale for the 3 stocks to Buy and target price 1. Eicher Motors Ltd—Kamble has recommended accumulate on Eicher in the range off ₹5970–6050, keeping the stop loss at ₹5750 for an upside Target: ₹6400–6500

Eicher Motors gave a gap-up breakout of resistance last week and managed to close higher, supported by follow-up buying—signaling strong participation from buyers. A breakaway gap generally sets the tone for a sustainable trend, and as long as the price holds above this gap, the positive structure remains intact, as per Kamble

On the daily chart, the stock has also broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, further strengthening the bullish outlook.

Moving Averages: Price trades above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMA, confirming an uptrend. Momentum Indicators: RSI is heading north, supporting bullish price action. MACD has given a positive crossover after consolidation, indicating fresh momentum buildup, as per Kamble

Directional Indicators: DI+ above DI- confirms bullishness, while ADX crossing higher shows improving trend strength.

2. Usha Martin Ltd—Kamble has recommended an accumulation in the range of ₹370–390 for . Usha Martin, keeping stop loss at ₹330, for a upside target of ₹460–500

On the weekly chart, Usha Martin formed a double bottom near its support zone and gave a breakout on 23rd June 2025, which propelled the stock towards ~398. A throwback followed, taking the stock back near the breakout zone aligned with the 50 EMA. At this level, the stock formed a piercing pattern—a bullish reversal candlestick—indicating renewed buying interest. Moving Averages: Price trades above all key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200), confirming an overall uptrend. Momentum Indicators: RSI is trending upward, supporting bullish price action. as per Kamble

MACD: The Line remains above the signal line, indicating sustained positive momentum, added Kamble

3. eClerx Services Limited—Kemble has recommended a buy Zone for eClerx at ₹4045–4260, keeping the stop loss at ₹3775 for a target of ₹4900–5200

Eclerx has given a breakout of its all-time high accompanied by rising volumes, highlighting strong buying interest at breakout levels. On the longer time frame, the stock is currently in its 3rd wave, while on the daily chart, it recently broke out of a Flag and Pole pattern, confirming a continuation of the uptrend, as per Kamble

Moving Averages: Price is trading above all key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200), confirming a sustained uptrend. Momentum Indicators: RSI is holding in the higher zone, supporting the bullish sentiment. Directional Indicators: DI+ is above DI–, indicating a positive trend, while ADX being above DI– reflects strength in the ongoing move, added Kamble

Fundamental Picks—Rationale for Investment and other details Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza has given a stock pick for Ganesh Chaturthi

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd—As per Mistry, is a fundamental stock pick, as Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. (LMEL) demonstrates remarkable operational strength and strategic clarity, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

The company’s ability to rapidly commission large-scale projects such as the Konsari pellet plant and integrated slurry pipeline sets it apart in terms of execution speed and cost-efficiency, supporting both topline growth and margin expansion. LMEL’s successful mining capacity expansion, now environmentally cleared for 26 MTPA and targeting 55 MTPA, secures long-term visibility on raw material access and positions the company as one of India’s largest iron ore producers, added Mistry.

The backward integration into mining, beneficiation, palletization, and steelmaking, alongside investments in logistics, enables Lloyds Metals & Energy to optimize costs and capture additional value across the supply chain. The recent acquisition of Thriveni Earthmovers consolidates crucial mining development operations, promising to enhance EBITDA margins and operational resilience as the integration proceeds, as per Mistry.

Financially, the company stands out for its consistent profitability, superior return ratios, and prudent capital allocation. With a debt-free balance sheet and a capex program funded primarily through internal accruals, Lloyds Metals & Energy is able to pursue ambitious growth without excessive financial risk.

Lloyds Metals & Energy is well-placed to capitalize on sector tailwinds, making it an attractive addition to any portfolio focused on growth and operational excellence in the metals and mining space.

