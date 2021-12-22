Brokerage firm Emkay believes that Indian Bank is one of the best mid-cap PSBs with strong capital ratios across cycles and ability to deliver relatively stronger return ratios as growth accelerates. It has a Buy rating on the PSU bank stock on expectations of growth set to improve.

“Among the PSBs that were part of the recent consolidation, Indian Bank benefited the most from its merger with Allahabad Bank in terms of liability profile (CASA >40%). Its proactive tech integration ensured a smooth transition, unlike BOB," the brokerage said in a note.

Emkay has a target price of ₹220 per share on Indian Bank shares with a time frame of twelve months, implying a potential upside of over 60% from its current stock level. It also finds valuations to be reasonable post the recent marketwide correction. Though, it sees slow growth/higher NPAs in the SME segment due to a fresh Covid wave and delay in macro pick-up as key risks.

With strong capital buffers in place and overall NPAs trending down, Indian Bank is gearing up to accelerate growth. This should be mainly driven by healthy traction in the RAM segment and back-end support from mid corporates. Thus, better growth/LDR and lower interest reversals should support margins, as per the brokerage house.

“The bank expects few lumpy resolutions (including ILFS), transfer of NPAs to NARCL and higher write-offs given healthy provisioning cover to keep NPAs in check. The restructured book remains elevated at Rs192bn, mainly from retail and MSME, but management expects limited slippages from the pool based on repayment trends and subject to no severe third Covid wave," it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

