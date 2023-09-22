Stocks to buy: Escorts, M&M among top picks in tractor market, industry growth expected to be slow2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Nuvama Institutional Equities reiterates 'buy' rating on M&M and states that Escorts continues to be its top pick.
Following a meeting with a zonal manager of the tractor manufacturer Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), domestic brokerage, Nuvama Institutional Equities, reiterated its 'buy' rating on Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and stated that Escorts continues to be its top picks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started