Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Exide Industries to IEX—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on amid volatility

Stocks to buy: Exide Industries to IEX—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on amid volatility

Nikita Prasad

  • Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities has recommended four stocks to buy this week based upon the fundamental and technical analysis in the current market scenario

Stocks to buy: Exide Industries, IEX, are among four stock picks by SMC Global for this week

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks —Nifty 50 and Sensex—extended their losses into the third consecutive session on Tuesday, August 6, as investors remained cautious amid prevailing concerns over an economic slowdown in the US, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the markets' rich valuations.

The frontline indices opened higher and traded in the green for most of the day, driven by a rebound in Japanese and other Asian stocks. They, however, failed to hold altitude and ended in the red due to profit booking during the last hour of trade.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, the Sensex barometer faltered later and hit a low of 78,496.57 as banking shares came under selling pressure ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s policy decision on Thursday. Sensex and Nifty 50 have lost more than four per cent in the last three trading sessions over weak global cues.

Also Read: Bata India Q1 Results: Net profit rises 63% to 174 crore, revenue down 1.5% YoY; dividend declared

The Sensex ended the day at 78,593.07, a loss of 166 points, or 0.21 per cent. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,992.55, down 63 points, or 0.26 percent. The midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.71 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended 0.57 per cent lower.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

Exide Industries: Current Market Price (CMP): 481.70; Target Price: 624, Upside: 22 per cent

The company is extending the punched plate technology in batteries to 2W after successful implementation in 4W. It is setting the manufacturing process for making Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries, which have higher efficiency. Its R&D team is developing multiple solutions for future deployment of Battery energy storage systems (BESS). It reported 5.9 per cent YoY sales in Q1FY25, driven by volume growth across business verticals. EBITDA margin increased to 11.5 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 10.6 per cent in Q1FY24.

The company is seeing positive demand in both automotive and industrial divisions and has achieved healthy growth in its key end-customer markets. According to the management, input cost inflationary pressures have started easing, which, coupled with its cost optimization initiatives, is expected to support margins. The brokerage expects the stock to see a price target of Rs. 624 in 8 to 10 months on target P/BV of 3.75x and FY25 BVPS of 166.29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.