Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks —Nifty 50 and Sensex—extended their losses into the third consecutive session on Tuesday, August 6, as investors remained cautious amid prevailing concerns over an economic slowdown in the US, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the markets' rich valuations.

The frontline indices opened higher and traded in the green for most of the day, driven by a rebound in Japanese and other Asian stocks. They, however, failed to hold altitude and ended in the red due to profit booking during the last hour of trade.

However, the Sensex barometer faltered later and hit a low of 78,496.57 as banking shares came under selling pressure ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s policy decision on Thursday. Sensex and Nifty 50 have lost more than four per cent in the last three trading sessions over weak global cues.

The Sensex ended the day at 78,593.07, a loss of 166 points, or 0.21 per cent. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,992.55, down 63 points, or 0.26 percent. The midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.71 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended 0.57 per cent lower.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

Exide Industries: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹ 481.70; Target Price: ₹ 624, Upside: 22 per cent The company is extending the punched plate technology in batteries to 2W after successful implementation in 4W. It is setting the manufacturing process for making Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries, which have higher efficiency. Its R&D team is developing multiple solutions for future deployment of Battery energy storage systems (BESS). It reported 5.9 per cent YoY sales in Q1FY25, driven by volume growth across business verticals. EBITDA margin increased to 11.5 per cent in Q1FY25 compared to 10.6 per cent in Q1FY24.

The company is seeing positive demand in both automotive and industrial divisions and has achieved healthy growth in its key end-customer markets. According to the management, input cost inflationary pressures have started easing, which, coupled with its cost optimization initiatives, is expected to support margins. The brokerage expects the stock to see a price target of Rs. 624 in 8 to 10 months on target P/BV of 3.75x and FY25 BVPS of ₹166.29.