Stocks to buy: Expert lists SPARC, CSB Bank and Eicher Motor as companies to buy and sell2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Index falls just short of 20k due to IT sector disappointment. Nifty has support at 19700, could slide to 19500-19300. CSBBANK has upside potential to 320-350.
Index shied away from 20k by few points before heavy selling pressure observed on last trading session of the week due to disappointing results by IT sector. Index has risen consecutive 18 weeks with gain of 18% at a stretch. On weekly chart, Index has formed shooting star pattern and it is showing buying climax symptom but it need to breach support level to validate its implication. Nifty has immediate support at 19700 level. Index can slide up to 19500 to 19300 in next week if index moves below 19700 level. On higher side index will have stiff resistance 19850 followed by 20000.
