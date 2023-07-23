Index shied away from 20k by few points before heavy selling pressure observed on last trading session of the week due to disappointing results by IT sector. Index has risen consecutive 18 weeks with gain of 18% at a stretch. On weekly chart, Index has formed shooting star pattern and it is showing buying climax symptom but it need to breach support level to validate its implication. Nifty has immediate support at 19700 level. Index can slide up to 19500 to 19300 in next week if index moves below 19700 level. On higher side index will have stiff resistance 19850 followed by 20000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}