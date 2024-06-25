Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty 50—hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, June 25, amid weak global cues even as the mid-and small-cap segments faltered. The Nifty 50 benchmark hit its fresh all-time high of 23,754.15, while the Sensex scaled its fresh peak of 78,164.71 during the session earlier today. Sensex breached the 77,000 mark for the first time on June 10.

Nifty 50 closed 183 points, or 0.78 per cent, higher at 23,721.30, while the Sensex ended with a gain of 712 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 78,053.52. Both indices settled at their fresh closing highs. Due to losses in mid and smallcap indices, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose barely to about ₹435.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹435.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

The biggest reason behind the rise in the benchmark indices on Tuesday was solid gains in the shares of banking heavyweights. The frontline indices posted their best day in more than two weeks. Financials gained two per cent and banks rose 1.7 per cent. The two indexes were the top sectoral percentage gainers.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the quality stocks on technical as well as fundamental parameters. The stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame, according to the brokerage.



Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities



Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

1.Federal Bank: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹ 175.90; Target Price: ₹ 198 Upside: 12 per cent

The private lender's net-interest income (NII) improved 15 per cent to ₹2,195 crore in Q4FY24. According to the management of the bank, it is the strongest quarter with very good growth across all key parameters. The asset quality of the bank has been resilient and demonstrates the underwriting, monitoring and collection capabilities of the bank, according to SMC Global Securities.

The bank is comfortably capitalized, and liquidity is also supported by a healthy retail deposit base. All these factors will help the bank achieve higher credit growth and margin improvement going forward. The brokerage expects that the stock will see a price target of Rs. 198 in 8 to 10 months on current P/BV of 1.48x and FY25 BVPS of Rs. 133.93.

