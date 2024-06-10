Stocks to buy: Federal Bank, Neogen Chemicals among top four stock picks by Kotak Equities for June
Stocks to buy: Stock market will continue to track inflation data, actions and commentaries of key central banks, bond yields, crude price movement, geopolitical developments, the economic agenda of the new NDA government and the FY25 union budget.
The Indian stock market indices hit record highs on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex surging above the 77,000-mark and the Nifty 50 scaling above 23,400 level, amid upbeat sentiment.
