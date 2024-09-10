Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended gains for Tuesday's second consecutive trading session, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight amid hopes of a potential US Fed rate cut next week. IT and pharma stocks led the surge, with the Nifty IT stocks rising five per cent, fueled by optimism over the potential interest rate cuts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex closed with a gain of 362 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 81,921.29, and the Nifty 50 closed 105 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 25,041.10, with 34 stocks in the green. Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the benchmark, with the Nifty 50 gaining 0.42 per cent to close above 25,000 at 25,041 points.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

Federal Bank: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹ 185.35; Target Price: ₹ 216, Upside: 18 per cent During the quarter, the net interest income grew 19 per cent to ₹2291.98 crore, while the net interest margin de-grew to 3.16 per cent in Q1FY25 from 3.20 per cent in Q1 FY24. According to the bank's management, it is the strongest quarter with very good growth across all key parameters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong business momentum has aided meaningful gains in market share. As per the management, the bank has reported strong broad-based credit growth in Q1FY2025, and the overall costs are well managed. The bank is comfortably capitalized and has a healthy retail deposit base that supports liquidity.

These factors benefit the bank by allowing it to achieve higher credit growth and margin improvement going forward. The brokerage expects the stock to see a price target of Rs.216 in 8 to 10 months on a one-year average P/BV of 1.42x and FY26 BVPS of Rs.152.37.