Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Federal Bank to SBI Cards—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week; Check upside, TP

Stocks to buy: Federal Bank to SBI Cards—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week; Check upside, TP

Nikita Prasad

  • Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities has recommended four stocks to buy this week based upon the fundamental and technical analysis in the current market scenario

Stocks to buy: Federal Bank, SBI Cards & Payments, Healthcare Global, and Narayana Hrudayalaya are among four stock picks by SMC Global for this week

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended gains for Tuesday's second consecutive trading session, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight amid hopes of a potential US Fed rate cut next week. IT and pharma stocks led the surge, with the Nifty IT stocks rising five per cent, fueled by optimism over the potential interest rate cuts.

Sensex closed with a gain of 362 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 81,921.29, and the Nifty 50 closed 105 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 25,041.10, with 34 stocks in the green. Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the benchmark, with the Nifty 50 gaining 0.42 per cent to close above 25,000 at 25,041 points.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

Federal Bank: Current Market Price (CMP): 185.35; Target Price: 216, Upside: 18 per cent

During the quarter, the net interest income grew 19 per cent to 2291.98 crore, while the net interest margin de-grew to 3.16 per cent in Q1FY25 from 3.20 per cent in Q1 FY24. According to the bank's management, it is the strongest quarter with very good growth across all key parameters.

Strong business momentum has aided meaningful gains in market share. As per the management, the bank has reported strong broad-based credit growth in Q1FY2025, and the overall costs are well managed. The bank is comfortably capitalized and has a healthy retail deposit base that supports liquidity.

These factors benefit the bank by allowing it to achieve higher credit growth and margin improvement going forward. The brokerage expects the stock to see a price target of Rs.216 in 8 to 10 months on a one-year average P/BV of 1.42x and FY26 BVPS of Rs.152.37.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.