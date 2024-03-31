Stocks to buy: Fincalbes and Petronet among top choices, here's why
The Nifty faced initial resistance around its previous swing high of 22,526. Therefore, for a further rally, it needs to move decisively beyond 22,525. On the lower end, 22,200 might act as support for the short term.
Indian stock market: The Nifty has made a notable advance above 22,500, following a sustained movement beyond 22,100. Moreover, there's a visible consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe, indicating an increase in optimism. However, the Nifty faced initial resistance around its previous swing high of 22,526. Therefore, for a further rally, it needs to move decisively beyond 22,525. On the lower end, 22,200 might act as support for the short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started