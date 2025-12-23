Stocks to buy for 2026: Buying these stocks this Christmas could deliver a happy new year rally

Stocks to buy for short term: As 2025 draws to a close, Indian equity markets are heading into the festive season on a cautious but hopeful note. The year has been far from smooth for investors, marked by bouts of volatility, global uncertainty, fluctuating interest rate expectations and sharp sectoral rotations. While frontline indices managed to hold their ground for much of the year, broader markets—especially mid- and small-caps—faced sustained pressure after a blockbuster run in the previous two years.

The benchmark Nifty has jumped almost 10% in 20205 YTD while mid-cap index is completely flat and small-cap index is down around 8%.

Yet, as history has often shown, periods of consolidation tend to set the stage for the next meaningful trend.

With Christmas around the corner and the New Year fast approaching, investors are once again looking for opportunities that offer both stability and upside potential. According to Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, select large-cap and quality names are showing strong technical setups that could reward disciplined investors heading into 2026.

Tailor believes that despite short-term noise, structurally strong stocks that are trading above key long-term averages are well placed to benefit from a gradual recovery in sentiment and earnings momentum.

Quality Stocks With Strong Technical Setups Tata Consumer: Among consumer names, Tata Consumer Products stands out as a technically strong candidate, according to Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking. The stock is trading near ₹1,184 and has confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the weekly chart, followed by a successful retest of the breakout zone. This pattern signals a continuation of the broader uptrend rather than exhaustion. Tailor notes that the stock is comfortably trading above its 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting strong trend alignment across timeframes. Support is seen near ₹1,140 and ₹1,100, while a sustained move above ₹1,200 could open the path towards the ₹1,350–1,380 zone into 2026.

"From a positional investment perspective for 2026, Tata Consumer offers a technically sound setup, with accumulation near current levels, an upside target of ₹1,380, and a stop loss placed at ₹1,080, subject to disciplined risk management and broader market conditions," said Tailor..

APL Apollo Tubes: In the manufacturing space, APL Apollo Tubes is another festive pick highlighted by Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking. Trading around ₹1,820, the stock recently broke out of a prolonged consolidation range on the weekly chart, signalling a revival of bullish momentum. Tailor points out that the stock is holding above all major long-term averages, including the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-week EMAs, which strengthens the case for trend sustainability. Immediate resistance is placed near ₹1,850, and a decisive close above this level could drive the stock towards the ₹2,080–2,100 zone. Strong support near ₹1,685 provides comfort on the downside.

"From a positional perspective, investors may consider accumulating at current levels with a stop loss placed at ₹1,670, while maintaining an upside target of ₹2,100, subject to disciplined risk management and broader market conditions," he noted.

Tech Mahindra: Within the IT pack, Tech Mahindra has re-entered the radar of positional investors, according to Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking. The stock is trading near ₹1,612.50 and has delivered a clear falling trendline breakout on the weekly chart, followed by a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Tailor observes that the stock is finding consistent buying interest near ₹1,500, which coincides with its 20-week EMA. With the stock trading above all major long-term averages and momentum indicators turning strong, Tech Mahindra could extend its uptrend towards ₹1,800 in 2026.

"From a positional investment perspective for 2026, investors may consider accumulating at current levels with a stop loss placed at ₹1,480, while maintaining an upside target of ₹1,800, subject to disciplined risk management and supportive broader market conditions," he stated.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: In the pharmaceutical space, Torrent Pharmaceuticals continues to exhibit a steady bullish structure, Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking said. Trading around ₹3,800, the stock has formed a bullish continuation pattern after retesting its earlier breakout zone. The higher-high, higher-low formation reflects sustained institutional buying interest. Strong support is placed near ₹3,500, while a decisive move above ₹3,850 could trigger the next leg of the rally towards ₹4,400. With the stock comfortably above its long-term averages and momentum indicators in a healthy range, Tailor believes Torrent Pharma offers an attractive risk-reward setup for investors looking beyond short-term volatility.

"From a positional investment perspective for 2026, the stock offers an attractive risk-reward setup, with an upside target of ₹4,400 and a stop loss placed at ₹3,500, provided the broader trend structure remains intact and disciplined risk management is followed," he added."