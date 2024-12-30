The growth prospects of the Indian economy are likely to improve in the forthcoming quarters and the Financial Year 2026 is expected to be better than FY25, driven by fiscal tailwinds, private capex revival, and easing credit conditions post-CRR cuts, according to Axis Securities.

Nifty 50 EPS is projected to grow by 7.6% in FY25, with growth expected to accelerate to 13.7% in FY26 and 11% in FY27, reflecting a robust 14% CAGR over the FY23–27 period. This growth will be supported by the real estate cycle, private capex recovery, and strong construction activity during this period, the brokerage firm said in a report.

While risks include global macro uncertainties, inflation pressures, and potential earnings downgrades post-Q3, Axis Securities remains optimistic about double-digit earnings growth over the next 2–3 years, driven by stable economic conditions, political continuity, and structural growth story.

“We continue to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market. However, with current valuations offering limited scope for further expansion, an increase in corporate earnings will be the primary driver of the market returns moving forward. Hence, bottom-up stock picking with a focus on ‘Growth at a Reasonable Price’ and ‘Quality’ would be keys to generating satisfactory returns in the next one year,” Axis Securities said.

The brokerage firm suggests six golden themes for 2025. These are -

Structural Play in Premium Consumption

Growth story of the Indian Healthcare Industry

Companies with higher growth potential in the Infrastructure value chain

Pharma and Telecom as a Defensive Play

Real Estate led by Demand Visibility

Reasonable valuation play in BFSI

Right mix of Rate Cut Cycle, Defensive, Infra, and Consumption

Stocks to buy for long term Axis Securities recommends a “Buy on Dips” strategy for its list of stocks to buy in 2025 with an investment horizon of over 12 months. The New Year stock picks for 2025 by Axis Securities are Shriram Finance, Fortis Healthcare, Prestige Estates Projects, City Union Bank, Ambuja Cements, DOMS Industries, Ethos, Bharti Airtel and Cipla.

Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹3,825

Fortis Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: ₹860

Prestige Estates Projects | Buy | Target Price: ₹2,195

City Union Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹215

Ambuja Cements | Buy | Target Price: ₹675

DOMS Industries | Buy | Target Price: ₹3,120

Ethos | Buy | Target Price: ₹3,750

Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,880

Cipla | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,735