Stocks to buy for long term: From Adani Enterprises, Adani Power to Paytm— Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura picks 10 shares

Stocks to buy for the long term: The Indian stock market has been lacklustre this year so far, with the benchmark Nifty 50 rising just 4.6 per cent by October 1, due to heavy foreign capital outflow, tariff-related uncertainties, and an earnings-valuation mismatch.

However, experts believe the domestic market could be on the cusp of a revival due to policy reforms, expectations of earnings recovery and healthy growth-inflation dynamics.

Experts believe this is an ideal time to invest in high-quality stocks for the long term. Vinit Bolinjkar, the head of research at Ventura, has picked 10 stocks with sound fundamentals. Bolinjkar believes long-term investors can consider keeping these stocks in their portfolio for the next 5-10 years. Let's take a look:

Stock picks for the long term Adani Enterprises Bolinjkar said Adani Enterprises is the flagship incubator for the diversified Adani Group, driving India’s infrastructure and energy growth.

It benefits from strategic investments in coal, airports, renewable energy, green hydrogen, data centres, roads, defence, copper, etc., all aligned with India’s development priorities.

The company is systematically deleveraging its balance sheet while generating robust cash flows used to fund growth.

"Recent operational improvements in airports and data centres and expansion in solar and wind capacities position Adani Enterprises for significant long-term value creation and sustainable growth, with strong expected returns as subsidiaries become independent entities," said Bolinjkar.

Adani Power According to Bolinjkar, Adani Power is a strong investment opportunity due to its position as India's largest private thermal power producer, with an installed capacity of 17.55 GW, and plans to expand to 30 GW by 2030.

It ensures significant improvements in revenue growth and profitability, along with a PLF of over 70%. The company is optimistic about funding the entire capital expenditure through internal accruals, which will significantly reduce its balance sheet debt.

"Strategic investments in ultra-supercritical technology and timely project execution position Adani Power for sustained growth and superior long-term returns," said Bolinjkar.

Adani Ports & SEZ Bolinjkar underscored that Adani Ports is India’s largest private port operator with a diversified portfolio of 14 ports, including Mundra, Dhamra, and Vizhinjam, handling 633 mn metric tonnes of cargo and capturing a 25-30% national market share, supported by efficient operations and integrated logistics services.

Its ₹30,000 crore expansion plan aims to quadruple capacity by 2030, enhancing India's maritime infrastructure.

Adani Ports is aggressively expanding its international footprint as part of its global transhipment and integrated maritime logistics strategy.

These expansions, supported by an enhanced marine fleet and diversified logistics services, position the company as a leading global ports and logistics platform targeting 1 billion metric tonnes of cargo by 2030.

"Strong asset monetisation potential from its large SEZ land bank and focus on sustainability further strengthen its investment appeal," said Bolinjkar.

SBI Bolinjkar believes SBI is a compelling investment due to its dominant market position as India’s largest lender with over 22 per cent deposit market share and 19 per cent advances share.

The bank has a healthy credit pipeline of ₹6 lakh crore and is expected to sustain 12-13% loan growth CAGR through FY25-27, led by retail, SME, and corporate segments.

A rate cut benefits the banking sector by lowering borrowing costs for customers, thereby boosting loan demand from individuals and businesses.

"SBI, being the largest bank, will benefit more from the increase in loan demand. Its strong capital buffers and strategic initiatives underpin its growth, making it a stable long-term investment," said Bolinjkar.

One97 Communications (Paytm) Bolinjkar highlighted that Paytm is a leader in India's fast-growing digital payments market, supported by a robust merchant base of 45 million and 74 million MTUs.

Paytm's technology-driven innovations, including AI-powered payment routing and Soundbox POS devices, enhance merchant engagement and operational efficiency.

Diverse revenue streams across payment services, financial products, and marketing services underpin sustainable growth.

"Its debt-free, cash-rich balance sheet further strengthens its investment appeal. The company achieved positive EBITDA in Q1FY26, and this improvement is underpinned by AI-driven operating leverage and a disciplined cost structure," said Bolinjkar.

Manorama Industries Bolinjkar believes Manorama Industries is an attractive investment due to its leadership as India’s largest and one of the world's largest manufacturers of cocoa butter equivalents (CBE) and speciality fats.

The company benefits from a global shift away from volatile natural cocoa butter towards cost-effective, customizable CBE.

"Manorama’s diversified global clientele, strong export revenue (73% in FY25), and improving profitability support robust long-term growth and a healthy balance sheet," said Bolinjkar.

Royal Orchid Hotels Royal Orchid Hotels aims to grow from 118 hotels and 9,605 rooms (7,028 operational, 2,577 under development) to over 345 hotels and 22,000 rooms by 2030.

The company plans to reach every district with tourism or business potential, achieving growth through an asset-light model, primarily via franchisee properties.

Bolinjkar underscored that with a focus on management fees from brand licensing, Royal Orchid Hotels targets FY26 net revenue of ₹450-480 crore, FY27 revenue of ₹550-600 crore, and nearly ₹1,300 crore by FY30, positioning itself as one of India's fastest-growing hotel companies.

"Strong revenue growth along with asset-light expansion will significantly enhance profitability," said Bolinjkar.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) According to Bolinjkar, HAL is a strong investment due to its dominant position in India's aerospace and defence sector with a robust order book of ₹1.9 lakh crores.

It benefits from India's growing defence budget and push for indigenous manufacturing, with key projects including 97 light combat aircraft, 143 advanced light helicopters, Sukhoi-30 avionics upgrades, and future Tejas Mk2 production.

"HAL has shown strong financial performance with revenue of ₹30,105 crore in FY25, projected 21% CAGR through FY27, and robust EBITDA margins near 29%. Expanding international markets and strategic defence collaborations support long-term growth," said Bolinjkar.

Nippon Life India AMC Bolinjkar believes Nippon Life India AMC is a promising investment due to its strong market position as one of India’s leading asset managers, with a rapidly growing AUM of over ₹6.5 lakh crore.

Nippon Life India AMC has one of the largest investor bases in the Indian mutual fund industry, with over 2.4 crore investor folios, leading in unique investor count—a testament to its deep market penetration and customer trust.

Its diversified product portfolio, including mutual funds, PMS, and ETFs, attracts a broad investor base.

"Nippon Life AMC’s consistent profitability, debt-free balance sheet, strong fund management track record, and growing SIP market share position it for sustained long-term growth," said Bolinjkar.

Navin Fluorine International Navin Fluorine is a leading speciality fluorochemical manufacturer with a strong growth outlook.

The company operates three main segments: High-Performance Products (HPP), speciality fluorides, and CDMO.

It benefits from strategic partnerships, notably a collaboration with Chemours to manufacture Opteon refrigerants.

Navin Fluorine is expanding its capacity, including the construction of new plants for agro-intermediates and fluoro speciality chemicals.

"With ongoing capacity expansions, new product pipelines, and consistent margin improvement, Navin Fluorine is positioned for sustainable, margin-accretive growth in a niche but expanding market," said Bolinjkar.

