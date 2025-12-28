Stocks to buy for long term: From Bharat Forge, BoB to Bajaj Auto— Nirmal Bang suggests 10 shares for up to 50% returns

Stocks to buy for the long term: The Indian stock market underperformed major global peers in 2025 on concerns over US tariffs, massive foreign capital outflow, weak earnings, and currency fluctuations.

However, experts believe 2026 will be better than 2025 due to earnings growth, a potential India-US trade deal, and the return of FIIs.

Nevertheless, it looks unlikely that the market will see a sharp gain of more than 15% next year because valuations still are somewhat elevated and there is high uncertainty on the geopolitical front.

The Indian stock market is likely to remain a market of stock pickers next year, where select stocks will deliver healthy returns, even as broader markets may remain volatile.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has selected 10 technical picks for the next year, highlighting up to 50% upside potential in them. Let's take a look:

Stocks to buy for the long term Sequent Scientific | Buy | Add on ₹ 195 | Target price: ₹ 320 | Stop loss: ₹ 176 | Upside potential: 50% Nirmal Bang highlighted that Sequent Scientific has formed a cup and handle pattern on the quarterly and monthly timeframe, which is a strong long-term bullish continuation structure.

The downward falling trend line from previous highs is being tested, which aligns with a handle breakout.

As per the brokerage firm, the current price action shows higher highs and higher lows on the monthly chart, while the stock has sustained well above key moving averages on the daily chart.

Quarterly and monthly volumes show expansion during up-moves and contraction during pullbacks, which confirms accumulation, not distribution.

"The stock is in a buy-on-dips zone near support. Any sustained breakout above the neckline would mark the beginning of a powerful long-term trend on the upside," said the brokerage firm.

Concor | Buy | Add on ₹ 480 | Target price: ₹ 770 | Stop loss: ₹ 440 | Upside potential: 48% Nirmal Bang highlighted that Container Corporation of India (Concor) witnessed a long-term correction on the weekly charts, forming cluster supports.

The fact that the stock has held above the support levels indicates the strength in price.

The brokerage firm highlighted that the stock witnessed support at ₹490, i.e. the golden ratio 61.8% of Fibonacci Retracement (low ₹210, high ₹944) on the monthly chart, thus creating a good base for the near-term positive rally.

Momentum Indicators are seen moving sideways with overall setup favouring the buyers. RSI is trading above its mean level of 40 on the weekly chart, further supporting a potential up move.

"A reversal is expected in the near term, wherein the stock can move towards the level of ₹770 in the short to medium term, providing a good opportunity for increased profit. On the downside, support is seen at ₹440, which acts as a strict stop loss for the counter. Investors can buy the stock at ₹520 and add on dips till the level of ₹480," said Nirmal Bang.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) | Buy | Add on ₹ 1,220 | Target price: ₹ 1,870 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,095 | Upside potential: 42% As per Nirmal Bang, the monthly chart of Paytm witnessed a long-term breakout from its inverted head and shoulder pattern, thus indicating a positive continuation momentum in the near term.

The stock is taking multiple supports over the 50 DMA, whereas it is also well placed above the 200 daily moving averages.

"A decisive sustenance above ₹1,400 may further lead to confirming the positive rally from its Fibonacci Extension 100% level. Supported by rising volume, we believe that in the near term, prices may witness a swift momentum. Momentum indicator RSI witnessed a healthy rise above its 60 level, indicating a positive sign," said the brokerage firm.

SRF | Buy | Add on ₹ 2,940 | Target price: ₹ 4,180 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,700 | Upside potential: 34% The brokerage firm highlighted that SRF is seen in a long-term uptrend, as the weekly chart suggests that the stock is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle pattern.

"Any breakout from the pattern will lead to a positive up move in the near term.

An interesting observation is that after the 4-5 years of consolidation phase within the range of 1960-2850 range, this year the stock managed to give a breakout with decent volumes, indicating the up move rally," said the brokerage firm.

The monthly chart indicates that the stock is trading in an upward rising channel, suggesting strength and momentum. RSI is trading above the 60 mark, suggesting strength in the stock.

The stock is well-placed above all the important moving averages, i.e. 50, 100 and 200 DMA on a closing basis, said the brokerage firm.

Birlasoft | Buy | Add on ₹ 425 | Target price: ₹ 600 | Stop loss: ₹ 400 | Upside potential: 34% As per the brokerage firm, the stock has witnessed a triangle breakout on the weekly chart.

It has witnessed positive divergence on RSI, which indicates positive bias. High volumes near lows suggest strong support buying.

"The stock can move towards ₹600 in the near to mid-term. One can add on declines of ₹425. It has a good support at ₹400, which should be used as the stop loss," said the brokerage firm.

Bharat Forge | Buy | Add on ₹ 1,330 | Target price: ₹ 1,870 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,230 | Upside potential: 29% According to Nirmal Bang, the weekly chart has witnessed a sharp correction from its February 2024 peak of ₹1,900, followed by a prolonged decline that eventually found support around the ₹900 level.

"Post April 2025, we witness a good reversal from the bottom levels with decent volumes. As per the harmonic pattern, the stock is forming the CD leg of a bearish bat pattern, suggesting an up move in the near term towards ₹1,700 and ₹1,800 levels," said the brokerage firm.

"Last week, the stock managed to give the cluster resistance breakout of 50% mark on closing basis, and now it's on the verge of giving the breakout of 61.8% golden ratio, i.e. ₹1,466, indicating potential up move in the near term."

After almost one year, the stock has managed to cross the 200 DMA and closed above the same, indicating strength. The brokerage firm highlighted that in October 2025, it managed to show the golden crossover of the 50/200 DMA.

NBCC | Buy | Add on ₹ 106 | Target price: ₹ 155 | Stop loss: ₹ 96 | Upside potential: 28% As per Nirmal Bang, NBCC traded in a corrective phase on the weekly chart, where long-term accumulation was witnessed before a breakout from the symmetrical triangle chart pattern, indicating potential up move in the near term.

The stock is well placed above the 61.8% level of the Fibonacci Extension level, which is also the golden ratio, indicating concrete support for the breakout rally.

"The stock is not only trading above the important moving averages but was also seen increasing over rising volume, hence indicating a positive sign. Momentum indicator RSI confirmed a positive crossover above its mean level of 50, supporting the up move," said the brokerage firm.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) | Buy | Add on ₹ 275 | Target price: ₹ 360 | Stop loss: ₹ 260 | Upside potential: 25% According to the brokerage firm, Bank of Baroda shares have witnessed a two-year resistance breakout after a brief consolidation.

In the last six months, the stock has seen short covering action with a considerable reduction in OI, indicating positive bias.

"Indicators are suggesting positive bias in the near to mid-term. The stock can move towards ₹360 in the near to mid-term. One can add on declines of ₹275. The stock has good support at ₹260, which should be used as a stop loss," said the brokerage firm.

R R Kabel | Buy | Add on ₹ 1,440 | Target price: ₹ 1,820 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,370 | Upside potential: 22% As per Nirmal Bang, R R Kabel has witnessed a breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern with steady volumes. It is currently forming higher tops and a higher bottom on the weekly chart, supporting the up move.

"The stock is well-placed above ₹1,500, with support provided by the Fibonacci retracement 61.8 % level. The stock now trades in a consolidative rising channel formation with higher lows on the daily chart," said the brokerage firm.

"Momentum indicator RSI is well placed above the 60 level on the weekly chart, indicating bullish sentiment in the stock. MACD moves in the positive territory above the zero line with a supporting histogram," said Nirmal Bang.

Bajaj Auto | Buy | Add on ₹ 8,650 | Target price: ₹ 10,900 | Stop loss: ₹ 8,200 | Upside potential: 20% Nirmal Bang said that the stock's weekly chart suggests that after a sharp correction from almost ₹12,774 mark to ₹7,200 level, it managed to show a reversal and is trading at the support of an upward rising channel, thus indicating potential up move in the near term.

"The stock is well-placed above the 200 DMA, while taking multiple support near 50 and 100 DMA. It is witnessing a breakout from its bullish pennant pattern formation. We believe that in the near term, we may witness a breakout of the same, which may lead the stock on the upside. Momentum indicator RSI confirmed a positive crossover above its mean level of 50, indicating a positive sign," said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the broking firm, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.